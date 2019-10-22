Domaine Souviou Wine Bar Boutique brings French flavors to Miami

Some of the finest wines in the world come from France, and even if you buy your wine from the gas station, every once in a while, you gotta splurge. Deco checked out a SoFlo wine bar that could be the next best thing to booking a flight to Europe.

The Provence region in the South of France is home to some of the finest wines on Earth. Now, you can get a taste in South Miami.

C.R. Defuoco, Domaine Souviou: “It’s more unique than the standard wine bar experience in America.”

Drink it all in at Domaine Souviou.

C.R. Defuoco: “Our experience versus the Americanized standard wine bar experience is everything has to work with each other, and again, it’s part of that educational process.”

The name comes from a vineyard in France, and if you don’t know your Bordeaux from your Boones Farm, they’re here to help.

C.R. Defuoco: “This is our Bondo Blac 2016. This is primarily Claret at 65%. Meanwhile, the primary Claret has a lot of wet stone and earthy notes.”

The wines are one of a kind and paired to perfection.

C.R. Defuoco: “If I’m going to have this braised lamb, what should I drink with it? Then, we break down the wine. We suggest pairing it with the different flavor profiles. The food is all French, primarily Provence-style tapas.”

From the cheese platter to the braised lamb, the food is c’est magnifique! But, who are we kidding? We’re here for the wine!

C.R. Defuoco: “This is our Palette 2012. Palette is the smallest region in all of France. We are the only ones to bring it into the country. This is something you can only get here at Domaine Souviou.”

C.R. Defuoco: “This is our Bandol 2016. This is a blend of three varietals — a 14% Alco Rosé, which is not common in America.”

Customer: “I like it. I’ve been to France. I like this kind of boutique little feel to it.”

Customer: “When you’re drinking the wine and eating the food, everything just blends together with the taste — the flavor.”

So whether you buy your wine in a jug or sip like a snob, pop the cork at Domaine Souviou.

FOR MORE INFO:

Domaine Souviou Wine Bar Boutique

5760 Sunset Drive

South Miami, FL 33143

305-395-4060

www.facebook.com/souviouwinebar/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.