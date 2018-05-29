Dolphins Cheerleaders prep for their annual photo shoot

Football season is around the corner, but cheerleader season is already in full swing. Deco did the hard work of going behind the scenes of the Dolphins Cheerleaders’ new annual.

All aboard!

It was a fin-tastic cruise on the MSC Seaside recently, when the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders hit the high seas for their annual photo shoot.

Etta, cheerleader: “The shoot was incredible. We did get to visit three different islands and shoot there, but even on the boat the shoot was such a blast, because there are so many fun places on the ship.”

The MSC Seaside is new to South Florida, and being the new kid on the dock, they scored a touchdown by teaming up with the Dolphins Cheerleaders.

Roberto Fusaro, president of MSC Cruises: “It was a great opportunity to have the guests enjoy something more, and show the partnership we are doing with the Miami Dolphins.”

The squad doesn’t put out a calendar; they call it an annual. It’s a coffee table book full of photos.

Etta: “Now instead of a calendar you hang on the wall, we shot for a book that has over 100 pages of beautiful imagery from the cruise and from the islands we visited as well.”

From the ship to the ports, the cheerleaders and their backdrops were gorgeous.

Jess, cheerleader: “It pretty much just shows who we are as regular women in South Florida. It shows we are comfortable in our own skin, and it’s a little bit more relatable.”

For the cheerleaders, it was like a working vacation.

Jess: “I had a lot to look forward to. I had the best time just being with the girls and with the guests and being able to experience all the different activities.”

And shooting on the ship was as much fun for the guests as it was for the squad.

Jess: “They were so excited to see us. Even on our off time, they knew who we were.”

Deco got a sneak peek at the photo shoot — but sorry, the final product is top secret.

Etta: “Each year before the annual is released, we do a big unveiling. We actually don’t get to see it until it’s released, but we are really excited about it.”

The 2019 Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders’ annual doesn’t come out until the fall, but if you want to keep up with the latest Fins Cheerleader news, click on the link below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders

Dolphinscheerleaders.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.