LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — Dolly Parton’s sister, Freida Parton, is asking for prayers for the country star.

Freida said Dolly is under the weather and hasn’t been feeling her best.

The sibling’s request comes a week after the singer announced she would have to postpone concerts at her Las Vegas residency due to medical procedures.

The “9 to 5” star was scheduled to perform in Sin City at the end of the year, with six performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Dolly has announced that she will reschedule her shows for September of 2026.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.