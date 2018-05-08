Dolly Parton pays surprise visit to Tennessee senior center

Country music star Dolly Parton says she wants to help families in her community in eastern Tennessee whose homes and memories were reduced to ashes this week due to wildfires. She's created a fund through her Dollywood Companies and hopes to give each family affected by the wildfires $1,000 a month for six months to help them get "back on their feet." (Photo: CNN)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music superstar Dolly Parton has paid a surprise visit to a senior center in Tennessee, where she sang, lifted weights and joked about her age.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Parton came for a dedication ceremony Monday to give the facility a new name: the My People Senior Activity Center, in honor of her parents, Robert and Avie Lee Parton. Parton is a native of Sevierville in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The 72-year-old singer joked that she’s a senior, too, and made fun of her plastic surgery.

She shouted “girl power” when she saw more women doing woodworking at the center than men.

At the event, Parton gave her own secret to staying young: Be busy, stay active and get involved.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.