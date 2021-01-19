Dolly Parton celebrates 75th birthday on Tuesday

(WSVN) - Happy birthday, Dolly!

Dolly Parton’s birthday is on Tuesday and the iconic singer-songwriter is turning 75.

She was born in Tennessee in 1946 and went on to become one of country music’s biggest stars.

Parton is known for her hits including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” but also her philanthropic work.

Most recently, she donated $1 million to research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

