The cat’s outta the bag in the 3-0-5.

Doja Cat dropped by Eleven Miami this weekend to celebrate her new album, “Planet Her.”

Doja Cat (singing): “It’s just principle / Baby, hold me / ‘Cause I like the way you groove, oh, oh.”

The performance was meant to be more of a sing-along, and less of a concert.

So that’s why it kinda looks like the rapper is lip-syncing.

The party was still lit, though.

As for the rest of Doja Cat’s weekend in Miami…

Doja Cat: “Sleeping, because it’s 2:30 a.m. and I’ve never done a show this late. So, first-timers.”

She’s a pro now.

Doja left the club after 4.

Welcome to Miami.

