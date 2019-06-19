Documentary trailer recalls XXXTentacion a year after his death

(CNN) — New projects are still coming from XXXTentacion a year after his death.

The trailer for a documentary about the slain rapper dropped Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of the day he was gunned down in an apparent robbery as he left a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The slightly more than 40-second clip finds the performer, who was born Jahseh Onfroy, speaking some eerily prophetic words.

“There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion,” he says in the trailer. “This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I’ma tell it.”

The 20-year-old was wildly popular with his fans when he was killed.

That has not stopped since his death.

Last week Forbes reported that his single “Sad!” had passed the 1 billion-stream mark on Spotify.

“Now that ‘Sad!’ has joined that still-exclusive club, XXXTentacion has become the first musician to posthumously see one of their most popular tunes hit the 10-digit mark, a strange feat that no artist aims to snag, but which is a sign that their art is still immensely popular even after they are gone,” the publication said.

The rapper’s estate also announced a posthumous album is set to come.

No dates have been released for either the new music or the documentary.

Four men were arrested last year in connection with his killing.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.