Universal Studios Hollywood opens its first video game-themed land in just a few days. Super Nintendo World opens its doors to the public on February 17, 2023, including highly anticipated rides, experiences, and merchandise. Is it worth the price of admission to visit this new land? Considering the land’s popularity and success in Japan, it will be worth a visit to say you’ve “been there.”

Is Super Nintendo World for Fans Only?

One of the questions theme park visitors often ask is, “If I’m not a super fan, will I enjoy this park?” While less engaged fans may not “get” every mention or hidden message in the park, the opportunity to have an enjoyable experience is not limited to Nintendo or even Mario Bros. fans.

Rides at Super Nintendo World

Perhaps the most anticipated ride in the land, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, will undoubtedly be the busiest attraction of the new land. Guests will wear augmented reality goggles on their heads while riding in a two-tier, four-seat ride vehicle that they steer through the race course.Image Credit: Universal Studios Group

Like the video game, this Mario Kart experience will have different outcomes for every ride. These outcomes depend on how well players gather items for points, steer their vehicles, or sabotage their fellow players. Guests who’ve never played Mario Kart will still enjoy the ride because they won’t be playing, or riding, alone.

The minimum height requirement for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is 40 inches, and guests under 48 inches tall must have a supervising companion on the ride with them.

Enhance Your Super Nintendo World Experience

For fans and non-fans alike, purchasing an additional “Power-Up Band” can enhance your Super Nintendo World visit. The band will keep score throughout the land when guests complete challenges and collect digital coins.Image Credit: Universal Studios Group

In addition to keeping score, the Power-Up Band gives guests an enhanced experience at the Mario and friends meet and greet. Specific characters have yet to be announced, but Mario, Luigi, and Peach are clear first choices.

The bands also sync with the Universal Studios Hollywood app to add more interactive elements to your visit to Super Nintendo World.

Additional Play in Super Nintendo World

Visitors to the land who don’t want to ride a ride can still interact with Super Nintendo World. Like Mario, you can punch blocks to collect digital coins, collect keys, and play other games. Power-Up Bands are required to interact with the land or ride, but they have the distinct advantage of keeping score for you.

Super Nintendo World Dining

All the game-playing may leave you hungry, but you don’t have to exit the land to find sustenance. Toadstool Cafe, run by Chef Toad, is Super Nintendo World’s signature restaurant.Image Credit: Universal Studios Group

Items on the menu include but are not limited to Piranha Plant Caprese, Super Mushroom Soup, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Block Tiramisu, and Princess Peach Cupcake.Image Credit: Universal Studios Group

Super Nintendo World Merchandise

Gear up with merchandise by visiting the Super Nintendo World-themed store outside the park at Universal’s CityWalk. Inventory currently available includes theme t-shirts, cups, mugs, plush toys, and other collectibles.

Similar merchandise can be found in the Character Shop near the Jurassic Park ride and the Feature Presentation Store near the park’s front entrance.

When Super Nintendo World opens on February 17, 2023, 1-UP Factory inside the land will also have a large selection of Super Nintendo merchandise available.

When to Visit if You’re Not a Super Fan

If crowds are not your thing, you will not want to visit Super Nintendo World on opening day. Like other theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood offers their “team members” previews of coming attractions or areas. Media members, influencers, and guests will most likely participate in a preview event.Image Credit: Universal Studios Group

As such, enthusiasm for this new land will peak during the months of February and March. However, since families will still have children in school during April and May, those might be ideal times. If there is no preference regarding when to visit, consider postponing until several months or a year after the land’s opening date.

What Else to Do in Universal Studios Hollywood

Unlike Epic Universe, an entirely new park coming to Universal Orlando in the next few years, Super Nintendo World is simply a single land extension of its theme park. There are plenty of other activities in Universal Studios Hollywood.Image Credit: Universal Studios Group – The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood is Now Open

Because of the popularity of Mario Bros., the land may stay full of crowds for quite some time. Suppose you are looking for less busy areas of the park. In that case, the theme park also contains attractions such as Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Jurassic Park the Ride, The Mummy, and the ever-popular Studio Tour.

Super Nintendo World will be a great addition to Universal Studios Hollywood. Plan your visit today; no gaming system required.

