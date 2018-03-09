For more than 30 years, the Miami Film Festival has been one of the premiere film festivals in the U.S. Stars and up-and-coming movie makers have flocked to SoFlo to show off their work. This year’s festival starts Friday and goes to March 18, and Deco got a one-on-one with a first-time director who we’re used to seeing on the big screen.

Djimon Hounsou: “Voodoo is a gateway into the consciousness of our planet’s first people.”

Djimon Hounsou has a new documentary, and it’s a labor of love.

Now the Oscar nominee is in town to premiere his project at the Miami Film Festival.

Djimon Hounsou: “I’m in Miami to introduce my film ‘In Search of Voodoo.'”

He told us more when Deco met Djimon at Miami Beach’s Standard Hotel.

Djimon Hounsou: “‘In Search of Voodoo’ was a search of my own identity. It was something I was born into, and I wanted to comprehend the attributes to what is voodoo.”

“In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven” is about the actor’s journey to his homeland in West Africa to better understand the culture of voodoo.

Djimon Hounsou: “When you say voodoo, everyone has a vivid imagination to what that is.”

“In Search of Voodoo” is one of more than 100 films showing at this year’s festival.

Djimon Hounsou: “I never attended the Miami Film Festival. It’s been a wonderful reception so far.”

Djimon is here to show his movie, but he’s also making time for fun in the sun.

Djimon Hounsou: “Being out and getting soaked in the sun and all the cuisine.”

The actor is busy. “In Search of Voodoo” is the first in a three-part series.

But his job isn’t all serious. Fans will be excited to know he’s headed back to voice Drago in next year’s “How to Train Your Dragon 3.”

Djimon Hounsou: “It’s still in writing, but I’m not sure where they are at, but it will be a surprise to see where they are.”

Before Djimon can really talk dragons, it’s about the film festival and “In Search of Voodoo.” Congrats on a great movie — and a great place to debut it.

“In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven” premieres Saturday night at 9:30 p.m., at Regal Cinemas South Beach.

FOR MORE INFO:

2018 Miami Film Festival

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.