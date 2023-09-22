DJ stands for disc jockey and that’s from wiki-wiki-wikipedia. OK, well one mega electronic DJ is coming to Miami and dropping a new album back to back from each other.

Let’s check in with Alex, our resident, boogie-man for more.

His name is Spencer Brown And he’s played with DDM DJs like Avicii, Above & Beyond, and Deadmaus.

We sat with Spencer to talk about how to drop that beat.

Miami is known for techno and house music, which is why world-class DJ’s, like Spencer Brown, love the 305.

Spencer Brown: “I think Miami people are so open-minded and they get it so fundamentally. They get this kind of music. So the crowd is always super excellent. I can go deep into my crates. I’ll do a mixture of the new album stuff.”

And by new album, he means the one he’s dropping Sept. 29 called “Equanimity”. I love that word, “Equanimity”.

Spencer Brown: “Equanimity, which means basically when things are going on around you are calm and at peace and unbothered by what’s going on around you, which is the theme of the album.”

We could all use some peace, but for Spencer, getting there with this album took four years. And it was all trial and error.

Spencer Brown: “It is all dance music but it has some things that are lighter and some things that are a bit darker. I think the contrast is really important for me. My soul reaches all that stuff because that’s life for me and having resolution from darker bits.”

Sharing the stage with his idols was a dream come true.

Spencer Brown: “I’ve worked with Deadmau5. I loved him growing up. He inspired me to make this music. And now all of a sudden we’re on stage together. Playing together. He plays a track, I play a track, he plays a track, I play a track. Crazy.”

Going on tour around the world has given Spencer a different perspective.

Spencer Brown: “Playing music to people who don’t speak the same language, I think there’s something incredible. Especially with dance music ’cause a lot of my stuff doesn’t have lyrics. That comes from a place of really focusing on my authenticity because this is really a dream come true for me.”

You can check Spencer Brown at Mad Live in Miami on Sept. 30. For ticket information, click here.

