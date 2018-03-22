DJ Sander van Doorn returns to Miami for the Spinnin’ Records pool party

Pumping bass, wild dancing, glowsticks and pink tutus, but enough about my Saturday house parties. Miami Music Week is in full swing — and the party is on. Deco caught up with DJ Sander van Doorn and talked about what makes Miami so magical.

This weekend, the Ultra Music Festival will take over downtown Miami, but it’s not the only ticket in town.

Music fans are diving in to the Spinnin’ Records pool party at the Nautilus Hotel on Miami Beach.

The event features the label’s biggest artists — hosted by Dutch DJ Sander Van Doorn.

Sander van Doorn, pooling his resources: “It’s my 13th time coming to Miami, feels like coming home.”

Sander van Doorn: “Every single year, everyone comes here. It’s a lot of collaborations that originate from Miami. You have time to hook up with your fellow artists.”

Sander’s done remixes for Sia, The Killers and Lady Gaga, but he does have his favorites.

Sander van Doorn: “Depeche Mode was pretty special for me because as a kid, I used to listen to their music, like ‘Enjoy The Silence.'”

Party peeps will get to hear tracks from Sander’s new album, Spectrum.

Sander van Doorn: “It’s my third studio album. Started doing shows, producing more music and had enough material for an album. Super happy with it.”

The album features the track “Contrast” — where Sander got behind the wheel.

Sander van Doorn: “We shot that one over in Germany in a really nice industry place. It was me driving the car … and also me getting hit by the same car.”

Tickets for the Spinnin’ pool party start at $40.

Just bring your swimsuit, your credit card and maybe … a pair of earplugs.

Sander van Doorn: “The last couple of years have been about me going back roots, and ‘Purple Haze’ is really something that reflects that, and that’s something I’ll keep doing — going back to my roots.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Spinnin’ Records

https://www.spinninrecords.com/events/

Nautilus South Beach

1825 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 503-5700

https://www.sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach/

