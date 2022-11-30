There are deejays — and then there’s Paul Van Dyk. The German legend has been making people dance for more than three decades. We caught up him with before he hits the stage at Treehouse in Miami this weekend — to get the deets on his latest beats.

Paul Van Dyk is used to rocking a house filled with thousands of people.

Paul brings the party wherever he goes but that wasn’t always the case.

Paul Van Dyk: “When I started the DJ was the freak in the corner while everyone else had fun now in 2022 things have changed obviously DJs are kind of like on big stages.”

He uses the latest technology onstage to come up with music that’s brand new.

Paul Van Dyk: “I have controllers and sequencers computers and all kinds of stuff. That enables me to be really really interactive and create something on the fly that you can only hear in that particular moment.”

Paul’s considered the godfather of “trance”, a massively popular style of electronic dance music but it’s not the only style he plays.

Paul Van Dyk: “You’ll hear me play throughout a set something that people call techno something that people call progressive house I think it is all about the journey the DJ provides throughout the set.”

Paul’s become a big South Florida favorite, thanks to his many appearances at the Ultra Music Festival.

His next gig in the 3-0-5 will bring him up-close and personal to his audience.

Paul Van Dyk: “”The great thing about Treehouse it is a more intimate venue so it’s like something where instead of just a big pile of people you basically see individual faces.”

