DJ Khaled turns son’s 3rd birthday party into charity event for youth organizations

MIAMI (WSVN) - DJ Khaled took the opportunity to give back to the community during his son’s birthday bash in downtown Miami.

7News cameras captured crowds lined up at the AmericanAirlines Arena to see Khaled and his family, Sunday.

The party, held to celebrate Asahd’s third birthday, turned into a charity event for the man with the “Keys to Success.”

The Grammy nominee donated money to several good causes at the free event.

“We’re celebrating Asahd’s birthday, but we’re also celebrating the kids, the youth,” said Khaled, “and that’s what Asahd’s initiative is about, what We the Best Foundation is about, and we decided that we wanted to take Asahd’s birthday to give back to all the kids and all the youth.”

The first check went to the nonprofit Urban Promise Miami. Khaled made another check to the Overtown Youth Center.

There was plenty to do and see at the event that lasted into the afternoon.

