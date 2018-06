MIAMI (WSVN) - DJ Khaled’s feeling blessed up.

The South Florida star took to Twitter to announce he’ll be joining Beyoncé and Jay-Z on their upcoming On the Run II Tour.

Khaled will open the North American part of the tour alongside R&B duo Chloe x Halle.

The tour will make a South Florida stop at the Hard Rock Stadium, Aug. 31.

