(WSVN) - DJ Khaled showed his son some real star power at the boy’s graduation.

The South Florida rapper on Friday shared several pictures, as well as video, on social media where he is seen giving 6-year-old Asahd a bunch of hugs and kisses.

It didn’t stop there. During the ceremony, Khaled could be heard screaming from the crowd while his son proudly displayed his certificate of completion.

