DJ Khaled remixes the Miami Heat jersey

(WSVN) - DJ Khaled has collaborated with Bleacher Report and the NBA to redesign — or “remix,” in artist terms — the Miami Heat jersey.

The Miami native rapper’s version of the Heat jersey is complete with gold chains around the collar and the arm holes, and the Heat logo has been rendered into a flaming key. The back of the jersey contains the phrase, “Another 1,” which he says at the beginning of every song.

I teamed up with @bleacherreport to remix the @miamiheat logo. 🔥🔑🏀 Limited edition collection on sale now!

Link in bio. #WETHEBEST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3aUwkAVUKV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) February 25, 2020

The redesign is part of a limited edition collection by Mitchell & Ness, featuring basketball apparel redesigned by other rappers after their respective hometowns.

For example, E-40 reimagined the Golden State Warriors jersey by bedazzling its logo with diamonds. The back of his jersey contains the phrase “Sick Wid It” and the number 40.

The remixed NBA jerseys are available on the Bleacher Report store for $175 each.

