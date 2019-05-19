DJ Khaled releases music video for new song ‘You Stay’

MIAMI (WSVN) - DJ Khaled has released a music video for his latest release, “You Stay.”

The song is featured on his latest album “Father of Asahd” that was released, Friday.

The video was shot at a mansion in Miami and features artists such as Meek Mill and J Balvin and includes a cameo from the restaurateur known famously as “Salt Bae.”

The video is now trending on YouTube with more than two million views since it was published, Saturday.

