DJ Khaled performs at Marlins Park, graces Ocean Drive cover

DJ Khaled had a busy opening day. He put fans in a winning mood with a pre-game concert at Marlins Park. And let’s just say it was the first home run of the season.

DJ Khaled: “Put your hands up for the Marlins one time like this. And if you’re with your families, put your hands up like this. Marlins, let’s go. DJ Khaled.”

DJ Khaled rocked Marlins Park on opening day.

Before the first pitch, Khaled hit fans with his new anthem for our hometown team — “Just Getting Started.”

Khaled’s also a coverboy — gracing this month’s Ocean Drive Magazine.

The magazine shared a video from Khaled’s cover shoot.

For him, it was a dream come true.

DJ Khaled: “I’ve always wanted to be on the Ocean Drive cover. It’s been a goal of mine. I’ve been blessed to get it. It’s important to me because it represents Miami, Florida to the fullest.”

Khaled had big plans for the project from the start.

DJ Khaled: “I feel like it’s gonna be the biggest cover Ocean Drive ever witnessed, experienced and ever executed, so be ready.”

Some of Khaled’s favorite shots were of him and his son, Asahd.

You could feel the love between father and son.

DJ Khaled: “The photographer was incredible. He was catching some nice iconic profile shots, real natural, organic. I like working with photographers that can capture organic and just the realness and the vibe.”

Thanks to the video, we get the chance to check out a few a Khaled’s cars and even get a peek inside his luxurious crib.

He took time to tease fans about some new beats he’s laying down.

DJ Khaled: “I’m working on a lot of stuff. Obviously we’re in the studio right now. All my fans know when I say I’ve been in the studio, just know I’m up to something.”

The SoFlo resident guarantees the latest issue of Ocean Drive will change your life.

DJ Khaled: “So be ready for more blessings and more greatness and more wins. Khaled, Khaled. Miami, Florida. Dade County. 305 for life.”

