DJ Khaled joins All In Challenge, touts Miami stay for winner of fundraiser

(WSVN) - DJ Khaled is all in on the All-In Challenge.

The media personality took to Instagram on Friday to make a video of the big reveal, offering a lucky fan a day they willll never forget.

“Check this out, this is what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna give someone a Jet Ski experience, and that’s gonna be incredible,” he said. “Then you go to your hotel, in Miami, get freshened up. Then you’re you’re gonna meet me for dinner. That’s gonna be incredible.”

Anyone who donates directly to the challenge’s website will be entered for a chance to win a day full of fun. The flight and hotel stay will be included.

One hundred percent of the money raised will be going to different charities that provide food to children, the elderly and front line heroes.

