NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Renowned musician and entrepreneur DJ Khaled was recognized Wednesday for his contributions to the South Florida’s small business community.

The City of North Miami Beach honored him during their 3rd Annual Small Business Summit and Expo held at City Hall. The event focused on small businesses and economic growth and also gave the city an opportunity to acknowledge Khaled’s efforts.

“Small businesses are the back bone of our economy,” said North Miami Beach commissioner Daniela Jean. “We want to highlight that in North Miami Beach, be it that we’re an international community, with diversity in programs for people, and so we definitely wan to highlight that here.”

DJ Khaled, who has been an advocate for aspiring entrepreneurs, shared an inspirational message: “Shout out to all the small business owners and entrepreneurs out there, man. Just keep pushing and keep going. If you have a goal and a dream, don’t give up on it. You know what I mean, I’m living proof of that.”

In addition to his achievements in music and business, DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation was also recognized for its non-profit work, including awarding scholarships to the youth.

