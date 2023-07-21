MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - DJ Khaled, the world-renowned DJ and music producer from South Florida, is set to bring his philanthropic vision to life with the first annual charity golf tournament, aimed at supporting his foundation, ‘We The Best.’

The tournament is for the contribution to the well-being of the youth.

The multi-time Grammy winner rallied numerous celebrity friends for the star-studded event, held at the Miami Beach Golf Club, all swinging their clubs for a worthy cause.

Among the distinguished celebrity guests were Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr., and music sensation Fat Joe. Notably, professional golfer Bubba Watson was also among the participants.

“I put a call out, and we’re all out here giving back,” DJ Khaled said.

The ‘We The Best’ Foundation, helmed by DJ Khaled himself, is committed to empowering and uplifting young lives by providing resources and opportunities to underprivileged children in need.

