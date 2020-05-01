DJ Irie, Mr. Mauricio host livestream in Miami to benefit United Way

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida DJs turned up the beats at The Wharf Miami to help raise funds for the United Way’s Miami Pandemic Response Fund.

DJ Irie and Mr. Mauricio pumped up the volume beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Their sets were broadcast online and on social media platforms.

On Friday, Irie previewed the event in a video posted to social media.

“I’m all about the energy. Anyone who’s ever been to a DJ Irie show knows my energy comes from my audience,” he said.

Mauricio will performed all the hits during the online dance party.

The proceeds will be going to United Way’s Miami Pandemic Response Fund.

“The United Way is doing an incredible job,” said Irie. “There’s a lot of great, great organizations that are doing an incredible job.”

Saturday’s show was not the only music mission that has taken place in South Florida.

International DJ David Guetta hosted a global dance party on social media in April on top of the Icon Brickell, which raised more than $200,000 for local relief efforts.

“I want to thank Feeding South Florida for the amazing work they’re doing right here in Miami,” Guetta said during the broadcast.

To access the online bash, click here.

