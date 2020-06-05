Diya Indian Kitchen offering unique Indian cuisine to food fans of all kinds

(WSVN) - One spot in Miami Beach is turning heads from lovers of food of any background.

Manni Maharha, Diya Indian Kitchen: “Diya is a traditionally modern restaurant with authentic vegetarian Indian cuisine from both North and South India.”

Northern Indian food tends to be a little heavier and more filling. But in the south, It’s lighter.

Manni Maharha: “Dosa is a South Indian cuisine. It’s in the form of a pancake, which looks like a crepe. That also comes with a side of dal.”

It may be vegetarian but the food packs some powerful flavors.

Manni Maharha:”Indian cuisine is known for masalas and curries. A masala is a combination of different spices. A curry is made from curry leaves. We grow our own curry leaves in our backyard, and it’s organic.”

Forget an apple a day. Diya’s dishes may awaken your taste buds, but they do more than that.

Manni Maharha: “Indian food is based on herbs and spices mixes. These herbs, spices and mixes have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.”

From the samosas to the eggplant burger, you won’t even miss the meat.

Manni Maharha: “We here want to showcase vegetarian food is not boring after all.”

If you haven’t tried Diya yet, they have a great reason to stop by.

Manni Maharha: “We are offering a free sample of double bara and aloo pocket. The double bara is chickpeas, curry chickpeas on a flat bread with different chutneys. The aloo pocket is just like a hot pocket with garbanzo beans and potato inside with chutney.

If you spend $75 or more on a take out order, you get a free bottle of rosé.

Manni Maharha: “We had opened in January, and we didn’t have a chance to really have our grand opening. This is why we’re introducing these things, so people can get to know about us a little better.”

Diya is also giving a 25% discount to first responders through the end of June.

For more info:

305-763-8948

diyaindiankitchen.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.