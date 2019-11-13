Diverse young cast headlines Netflix Christmas rom-com ‘Let It Snow’

‘Tis the season — and you know what that means: Christmas movies! And binge watching them is a total guilty pleasure. Deco took a snow day in L.A. and sat down with the cast of Netflix’s “Let It Snow”.

Liv Hewson (as Dorrie): “Have you ever been with someone, and you stay up until like 4 a.m. just talking about everything? And you’re just like, ‘I can’t believe I get to exist at the same time as you?'”

Jacob Batalon (as Keon): “No.”

Don’t let the name fool you. Netflix’s new holiday rom-com, “Let It Snow,” is all about those warm, fuzzy feelings.

Shameik Moore (as Stuart): “Anything can happen. Good, bad, anything.”

The movie follows a group of friends with intertwining storylines after a snowstorm on Christmas Eve. Think “Love Actually,” but with a younger cast.

Shameik Moore: “Wanna get for Christmas. Y’all don’t know that song?”

Liv Hewson: “So sorry.”

Jacob Batalon: “What’s going on? What happened? Whoa, whoa, whoa, Shameik.”

“Let It Snow” might be a Christmas movie, but it focuses on gifts like friendship, love and acceptance. So the cast told Deco about the most thoughtful presents they’ve ever gotten.

Matthew Noszka: “From a very special someone, I got like a book of just memories, and it was like a timeline from when we met.”

Kiernan Shipka: “A handwritten note. That, to me, that’s absolutely unbeatable.”

Shameik Moore: “I’m making music, so my dad build me a studio, like a full on professional recording studio.”

Anna, who plays Kerry in the movie, got something unique from an ex.

Anna Akana: “For my birthday, he had a custom cookie cutter made of our faces. It looked horrifying when you baked it.”

This cast definitely knows how to have fun together, on and off the set — so much so that when we asked Odeya to plan her perfect 24 hours, she said…

Odeya Rush: “I would go with Kiernan to all of her favorite restaurants, and then at the end, I would take you — I’m not a restaurant person, but I know one good place, and I would take you there.”

Even though it’s not a musical, “Let It Snow” does feature a little singing. Pretty much everyone in the cast can carry a tune, so you know we had to ask about a potential collab.

Jacob Batalon: “I would be game for that. That sounds really fun.”

Isabela Moner: “I mean, I got the soprano harmonies.”

Anna Akana: “Yes. It’s a Stomp dance video.”

Jacob Batalon: I’ll record it, is what I’m saying.”

“Let It Snow” is now streaming on Netflix Instant.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.