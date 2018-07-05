Dive into the Tigertail Lake Aqua Challenge this summer

Now that July 4th is behind us, summer is officially on. Don’t sweat it — there’s a place in Fort Lauderdale where you can stay cool, get in shape and the only challenge is how much fun you can have.

Folks are flocking to Broward College’s Tigertail Lake Recreational Center to dive into the Aqua Challenge.

Jose Sierra, Broward College: “So the Tigertail Aqua Challenge is a great experience for everybody. It’s an experience for groups of all ages, from children all the way up to adults.”

Don’t let the word challenge scare you off.

The idea is to get a ton of exercise and put a massive smile on your face.

Jose Sierra: “People get an opportunity to come out, work together to go through the challenge and just have a great time. More than anything, everyone’s here to have fun.”

One of the best parts of the challenge is how personal it is.

You decide how to use it.

Jose Sierra: “It can be physically exertive. It can be relaxing. It can be anything you want it to be.”

The Aqua Challenge is actually an inflatable obstacle course.

You’ve got the free fall slide.

Jose Sierra: “It can take up to two people at a time, so you can slide down with your friends.”

That’s not all the slide offers.

Are you brave enough to try the Blob?

Jose Sierra: “One person positions themselves on the blob. The other person gets to the top of the tower, jumps off and catapults them into the sky.”

You can hang out on top of the Thunderdome or jump for joy on its air-filled sibling, the 25-foot Bouncing Dome.

If you like to swing, the Ultimate Catapult is calling your name.

And the Cyclone, a.k.a the hamster wheel, provides a massive workout while keeping you soaked.

You won’t have to go far to find your favorites.

Jose Sierra: “All of the elements in the Aqua Challenge are connected. You can start anywhere you want. You can end anywhere you want. They’re all inter-connected.”

Connection is the reason Broward College created the challenge.

Jose Sierra: “We really wanted to improve our footprint in the community and really offer something that really reached out to a wider variety of people.”

If that’s the goal of the Aqua Challenge, then it’s mission accomplished.

Jose Sierra: “It’s fun with one person, but when you have more than one person, it’s a blast.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Broward College Tigertail Lake Recreational Center

580 Gulf Stream Way

Dania Beach, FL 33004

(954) 201-4500

https://www.tigertaillake.com/aquachallenge/

