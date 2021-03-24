Dive into the mermaid trend with colorful eyes at Ohh Lashes

Makeup is all about fun and self-expression. And sometimes that means playing with colors in unexpected ways.

Deco’s checking out a trend that’ll totally put a twinkle in your eye.

Make your eyes pop with a little pop of color.

Ohh Lashes in Miami is here to help you and your eyelashes make a splash.

Tamara Lake-Mar: “Here at Ohh Lashes, we’re dipping into the mermaid trend. It is a series of colored lashes, whether in a green family, the purple family, or just the full gamut.”

Forget about basic black lashes. This trend is all about using fun shades to make sure all eyes are on yours!

Tamara Lake-Mar: “In these times with everyone having to wear masks, you really want to make your eyes pop. And color is gonna do that.”

There are several options when it comes to rocking colored lashes.

Tamara Lake-Mar: “You can get really creative with color. You can be super playful.”

Looking to just try the trend? Go with mascara!

Not only does it come in every color of the rainbow, it’s also super easy to apply!

Tamara Lake-Mar: “What we used on our model today was a green and a blue, and we used that right across her lashline. And those are colors that we love to see.”

Adriana Adrian: “I love it. I think it’s fresh. It’s young. It just gives a new vibe.”

Feeling a little more adventurous? Pre-colored strip lashes are the way to go!

Ohh Lashes used a pair with pink and yellow on the ends.

Tamara Lake-Mar: “Having the color on the outer corners of the eyes really elongates the eye.”

Fake lashes also give you more volume.

And if you wanna make the colors stand out even more, you can always add extra mascara.

Virginia Amador: “I really like it. I think it’s different because it has color, so it’s fun. I thought I was gonna get regular lashes, but now I’m happier.”

Want something more long-lasting? Color your world with lash extensions!

Tamara Lake-Mar: “We incorporated an ombre type of look, which was using black lash extensions and various shades of purple lash extensions.”

Bonus points: Her lashes now match her purple hair!

How fun is that?!

Tamara Lake-Mar: “It’s definitely something that adds a little fun to your life. I want our clients to be happy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ohh Lashes

4678 SW 72nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33155

305-890-8806

https://ohhlashes.com/

