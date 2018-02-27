Ditch your phone at the table for Analog Night at Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill

These days, the only time you’re not distracted by your cellphone is while Deco Drive is on. We’re just that captivating. But there once was a time when dinner was also phone-free. And now one SoFlo restaurant is trying to bring that idea back. Deco’s tech-ettiquette correspondent Chris Van Vliet is here to explain.

Technology and social media are great. Make sure to follow me on Instagram … but wouldn’t it be nice to eat a meal with family and friends without everyone’s phone going off — Aunt Cindy?! Now a place in Wynwood is rewarding you for it.

Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill in Wynwood is going old school with Analog Night on Wednesdays.

Nicole Votano, chef: “It’s an opportunity for people to come here and spend time with their friends and family and put their phone away — or whatever screens they have away — for just a little bit!”

So no cellphones, no tablets and no laptops.

Who brings a laptop to dinner, anyway?

Get outta here with that nonsense!

Nicole Votano: “I think certain people that come, it’s going to be hard. I know for me even it would be hard.”

Now, where does a place like Charcoal get an idea like this?

From its analog style of cooking.

I answered my own question.

Nicole Votano: “Analog cooking is cooking that’s done without gas or electricity with a respect for tradition and the way things were done in the past.”

So once those phones are put away, the Analog Night menu features two dishes, served family style, for $20 a person.

Nicole Votano: “We’re serving a really awesome menu that’s gonna make you feel at home.”

There’s a platter of pork and sausage over braised cabbage.

Or a dish featuring seared salmon and greens picked right from the garden out back.

Either one of those come with the mashed potatoes crusted with parmesan cheese.

Nicole Votano: “If you’re able to keep that phone away for the whole meal, then we’re also going to give you a piece of our chocolate torte.”

Dessert on the house doesn’t sound like a bad deal.

Chad Bernstein, customer: “The dessert is awesome. I don’t know if you guys have tried it. It’s definitely worth taking a bite. Take a bite, take a bite!”

OK then!

Analog Night may hold you back from Instagramming pics of your meal.

But hopefully — you’ll be too busy chatting with friends and family to think about it.

Brett Ury, customer: “It’s a terrible habit, but I do tend to check my phone, check emails and things. So it was awesome actually, and I haven’t missed it whatsoever.”

Chad Bernstein: “It’s nice to put your phone away. It’s the way meals should be.”

Now the whole “no phone” thing isn’t strictly enforced. There’s no security guard eyeing you while you eat, so it’s more of an honor system.

FOR MORE INFO:

Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill

2 NW 29th St.

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 646-2998

https://www.charcoalmiami.com/

