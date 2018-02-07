Ditch the pants for Cupid’s Undie Run

Ask any Olympic athlete — and they’ll tell you that pants slow you down. But South Florida has a race where you don’t need pants. It’s time for you to strip down and totally go for it.

It’s time to take it off … and take off.

The annual Cupid’s Undie Run is headed back to Miami this Saturday, Feb. 10.

Priscilla Perez: “Cupid’s Undie Run is a mile-ish run where everyone who participates runs in their underwear.”

A “mile-ish” isn’t really a mile, but then again, this run is more of an experience than exercise.

Priscilla Perez: “Cupid’s Undie Run is a fun run. It’s not really a half a mile, but not a full mile either.”

Cupid’s Undie Run happens in more than three dozen cities worldwide.

In SoFlo, it’s in Wynwood, so we headed to the Wynwood Walls to get the details.

Priscilla Perez: “The run happens outside the Mana Wynwood tent, throughout Wynwood. You get to see all of the beautiful things in Wynwood as well as everyone showing off their bedroom best.”

Your race gear can be sexy. Just make sure it’s not see-through or stick-on.

Priscilla Perez: “This is Miami. You can be as skimpy as you want to be, but remember, they’re not watching, but it’s for kids. People usually run in sports bras, little shorts, bathing suits, little underwear with a shirt, tutus — anything that’s fun.”

And best of all, it’s for a good cause.

Priscilla Perez: “One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Children’s Tumor Foundation to continue to fund medical research.”

You can sign up to be in the race, but if you raise more than $250, you get access to a wild party.

Priscilla Perez: “The four-hour party is at the Mana Wynwood tent, and it’s hosted by DJ Laz, so there will be a lot of dancing and craziness, and it comes with a four-hour open bar.”

The event starts at 12 p.m. Saturday, and in the middle of the four-hour bash, you run.

And then it’s back to the party.

Nayelie San Juan, participant: “Its a great event, and we get to have fun while supporting a great cause.”

So throw on some sneakers with your skivvies. Cupid — and the children — will love you for it.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cupid’s Undie Run

https://cupids.org/city/miami/

