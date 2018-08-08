Disney’s sleep hotline lets Mickey Mouse and friends tell your kids it’s bedtime

(WSVN) - If you struggle to get your children to settle down for bedtime, Mickey Mouse and his pals are here to help!

For a limited time, Disney is helping parents add a touch of “Disney magic” to their kid’s bedtime routine.

Parents can call (877) 7-MICKEY (764-2539) for a special bedtime message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy or Goofy.

The new good night call is available for parents until August 31st.

