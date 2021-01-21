Disney’s Magic Kingdom closes Hall of Presidents attraction to add President Joe Biden

(WSVN) - Disney’s Magic Kingdom is hard at work updating their Hall of Presidents.

The park temporarily closed the attraction as technicians add President Joe Biden.

The new Commander-in-Chief is quickly joining the club. It took Disney almost a year after former president Donald Trump’s inauguration to add him because of an overhaul of new technology.

Disney has not announced when the attraction will be reopened.

