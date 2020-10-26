Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of endangered white rhino

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World has announced the birth of an endangered white rhinoceros at Animal Kingdom.

Disney said, after a 16-month pregnancy, Kendi gave birth to a healthy baby male rhino over the weekend.

The baby rhino weighs 150 pounds, and stood up within the hour. The baby is the 11th white rhino born at the park.

The newborn has not yet been named but is expected to join the “crash” — the term for a group of rhinos — on the park’s savannah in the coming weeks.

The park is expecting two more baby rhinos in the future. Jao is due in fall 2021, and Lola will likely give birth in fall or winter of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.