ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney World revealed an exciting discount for families planning their vacations next year.

Starting in March and running through June, Disney World will be offering a 50 percent discount on tickets and dining plans for children.

To qualify for this offer, families must book a non-discounted four-night, four-day resort stay at any of Disney World’s properties.

Bookings for this limited-time offer will open on November 14.

