(WSVN) - Disney+ is raising its monthly subscription price.

The cost will go up a dollar in March, bringing the total cost each month to $7.99.

The price increase comes after the service provider announced lots of new content coming.

Disney+ follows Netflix in raising its fees after Netflix’s standard plan increased $1 and its premium plan went up $2.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.