Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming film, “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

This prequel explores the backstory of Mufasa and is a follow-up to the 2019 photorealistic adaptation of “The Lion King.”

Aaron Pierre stars as Mufasa, with Beyoncé reprising her role as Nala. Blue Ivy Carter lends her voice to the role of King Simba’s daughter.

The film will feature several returning cast members from the 2019 movie and is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 20.

