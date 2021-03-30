Disney+ unveils ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ cast

CNN) — The world of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is taking shape.

Disney+ on Monday revealed the cast for the upcoming “special event series” that is set 10 years after the events in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Joining Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the series are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie, according to Disney+.

No details on their characters were given, but the streamer said production will begin in April.

The return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader in the new series was announced in December.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which will be directed by Deborah Chow, whose credits include two episodes of “The Mandalorian,” does not yet have an official premiere date.

