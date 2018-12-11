Disney unveils Millennium Falcon at upcoming ‘Star Wars’ land

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Get excited, Star Wars fans! Disney has released its first official photo of the Millennium Falcon in the hotly-anticipated Star Wars Land.

The 14-acre land will be called Galaxy’s Edge, set on a new planet called Batuu on the outer rim of the galaxy, Disney Imagineers said. It is set to be Disney’s largest single-themed land expansion.

Galaxy’s Edge focuses on two major rides allowing guests to lead their own adventures. The first allows riders to take control of the iconic starship in an attraction called Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Cove, which “puts guests behind the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy in one of three unique flight crew roles.” The second ride, called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, is what Disney calls an “epic battle” between the Resistance and the First Order.

The new land will first open at Disneyland in California next summer, followed shortly by a second, identical location at Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in the fall of 2019.

—-

