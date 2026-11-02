(WSVN) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly! Florida’s largest theme parks have flipped the calendar to Christmas, featuring festive events and decorations.

At the Happiest Place on Earth, guests will have a merry time at Magic Kingdom.

Main Street USA, along with several other popular parts of the park, will give visitors an enchanting experience, including parades, fireworks and a storybook holiday atmosphere as part of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party by Disney.

For those wanting a more exhilarating experience, Hollywood Studios transforms the famous Tower of Terror with holiday projections for Jollywood Nights.

The five-hour evening event also offers spectacular shows.

From a sing-along with Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” to several fan-favorite Muppets, the lineup includes many heartwarming holiday-themed shows.

The night ends with the dazzling fireworks show, “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam.”

The show brings to life many classic holiday moments from beloved Disney films at the park’s iconic Chinese Theater.

Over at Epcot, guests can enjoy the holiday with an international twist.

Visitors traveling around the world can enjoy heartwarming traditions through the International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth.

To get a holiday experience surrounded by wildlife, Disney’s Animal Kingdom offers shows on Discovery Island filled with handcrafted puppet animals.

The park also offers its own evening spectacle at the Tree of Life. At night, the sky will be lit with winter scenes and holiday music.

Not to be outdone by Disney’s onslaught of Christmas festivities, Universal has its own offerings for fans wanting holiday experiences.

For the first time at Epic Universe, Super Nintendo World and How to Train Your Dragon will debut special holiday decor. At the same time, the Cosmic Winter Wonderland of Celestial Park returns once more.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will also help families make magical memories across all three of its Wizarding World locations over the holiday season.

At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the Whimsical Wonderland of Grinchmas comes to life, bringing a live performance based on the classic tale, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

For those wanting a humorous interaction with the Grinch, they can even meet and greet the mean one for photos.

Universal also offers a holiday parade featuring Macy’s.

The festive procession culminates with a celebratory Christmas tree lighting led by Santa Claus.

With the haunted season of Halloween officially in the rearview mirror for the year, the theme park capital of the world has Christmas in full swing for fans.

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