Disney slates Fox films, ‘Avatar’ pushed another year

NEW YORK (AP) — The long wait for more “Avatar” films will go on a little longer.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday laid out its plans for upcoming 20th Century Fox films. James Cameron’s long-delayed “Avatar 2” will now open in theaters in December 2021 instead of its most recent date of December 2020. The two subsequent “Avatar” sequels will move to 2023 and 2025, respectively.

Disney said its next batch of “Star Wars” films will begin arriving in theaters in 2022, and then in 2024 and 2026.

A number of Fox films were delayed. “Ad Astra,” with Brad Pitt, has been pushed to September. “The New Mutants” was pushed from this summer to April next year.

Steve Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will open in December next year.

