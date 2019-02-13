Disney releases teaser trailer for ‘Frozen 2’

After much anticipation, Disney has finally released a trailer for “Frozen 2.”

Just released Wednesday morning, the trailer for the sequel features the familiar faces of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven.

The exact plot for the film is unclear, but it is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22.

Voice actors Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad Jonathan Groff are all set to reprise their roles. Also added to the cast are actors Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

The film is a sequel to the 2013 film “Frozen” which is currently the higgest grossing animated film of all time.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.