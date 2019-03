(WSVN) - The first full-length trailer of “Toy Story 4” has finally hit the internet.

Disney’s Pixar released the trailer just before 9 a.m., Tuesday.

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/GNZMD67krq — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

It became a trending topic on Twitter almost instantly with fans left emotional and feeling nostalgic.

“Toy Story 4” hits theaters this summer on June 21.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.