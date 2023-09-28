Prepare for a magical journey as Disney Animation releases the first trailer for “Wish,” a film that promises to turn the classic tale of wishing upon a star on its head.

In “Wish,” chaos reigns when a young girl’s wish upon a star delivers unexpected and exhilarating consequences. Disney is set to enchant audiences this Thanksgiving with this animated adventure, offering a fresh perspective on a timeless theme.

The star-studded cast includes the voices of Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, and Ariana DeBose, ensuring a captivating and memorable cinematic experience.

