Disney recalls ‘Toy Story 4’ Forky toy over potential choking hazard

(WSVN) - Disney is forking out a recall after a children’s toy based off of Forky from “Toy Story 4” was deemed unsafe.

On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that the googly eyes on the toy can detach, posing a potential choking hazard for kids younger than 3.

About 80,000 of the new toys have been sold across Disney platforms.

Consumers are being told to return the product immediately.

