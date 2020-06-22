Disney Plus drops trailer for ‘Hamilton’ ahead of July 3 debut

The wait is almost over. “Hamilton” the movie is about to stream on a small screen near you. Tonight we have a preview of the wildly popular play turned Disney-style musical.

If you didn’t get to see “Hamilton” on Broadway, good news. The Pulitzer Prize winning musical is going Hollywood. Can you blame ’em?

Disney Plus finally released a first look at its movie version of the musical.

The film preview features a montage of scenes, set to a mash-up of the show’s opening number: “Alexander Hamilton.” It looks and sounds amazing.

Speaking of, “Hamilton’s” creator, and now huge music celebrity, Lin-Manuel Miranda stars. Oh, that voice.

Miranda posted the film’s trailer on Twitter, along with the caption: “May you always be satisfied.”

Leslie Odom Jr., who also stars, tweeted: “The Disney movie I never even dared to dream. Thoroughly speechless.”

The film was supposed to come out in theaters this October, but Disney decided to release it early on its streaming service because of the pandemic.

“Hamilton” is set to make its official Disney Plus debut on July 3.

