LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Walt Disney World employee is on the road to recovery weeks after he shielded a crowd from a massive prop boulder during a stunt show.

Robert Herrick, a stunt perfomer who has worked at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for over three decades, aid the sacrifice he made was worth it.

Complete with dramatic explosions and electrifying stunts, “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” is one of the riskiest performances at the Florida theme park.

The show also features the actor playing the swashbluckling archaeologist running away from a 400-pound boulder prop on a track.

Two weeks ago, that specific stunt went wrong.

Video captured the moment Herrick, without hesitation, used himself as a shield to protect the hundreds of spectators in the crowd.

“I was probably out of my seat before it went over the thing, without any thought of what was going to happen,” said the stuntman.

Herrick said he will be in a neck brace for the next eight weeks or so after fracturing two vertebrae. Nevertheless, he said, it was all worth it.

“I can’t tell you that I was just thinking of anything other than it cannot make the audience,” said Herrick. “Anyone that sees that and the way it propels me backwards, it’s not 10 pounds.”

In the video, Herrick is seen standing up with blood dripping from his head. He said his first reaction as a performer in front of children was to get off stage.

Later, after the show continued, he waved to the crowd to let them know he was OK.

Now many have called him a real-life Indiana Jones and a hero.

“I have a difficult time with that moniker, I do. I think 30-plus years of being on that stage that I love so much, I love that show with all my heart, my epic family I love, put me in that position,” said Herrick. “Ah, hero, there was no thought about that at all.”

As for what’s next, Herrick said he looks forward to getting back to work soon.

“I miss my epic family, and I miss the audience, I missed the audience, I missed that little girl and the big eyes watching the show that I get a chance to make magic for people every day,” he said.

Herrick said there are many who are just like him doing good deeds in the world every day. The only difference is he got to do it in front of 2,000 people.

