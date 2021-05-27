ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney is planning on allowing full capacity at parks by fall.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement on Monday but also added there are some details that need to worked out in order to do so.

Disney World has already started to relax COVID-19 protocols within the last few weeks.

Until June 15, only California residents are allowed to visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks.

