Los Angeles, California (CNN) — Theme park fans dread what has become an expected annual price increase for US Disney parks. But the new prices that hit Wednesday morning — along with some of the best discount offers in years — suggest the media and entertainment giant is being strategic in a year when no brand-new rides are likely to open, and many guests feel wary about the economy overall.

There will still be sticker shock for those trying to visit Walt Disney World or Disneyland on the busiest days of the year. The most expensive, single-day, single-park ticket during the Christmas or New Year’s weeks, for example, will go up 5% in Florida to $209 plus tax (the first time Magic Kingdom tickets will cross the $200 threshold). For Disneyland Resort in California, that peak ticket goes up by 8.7% to $224.

But for people flexible enough to visit during slower seasons, most other Disney World single-day, single-park tickets have increased by about an average of $5. Its lowest priced single-day ticket, $119 plus tax for Animal Kingdom park, will stay the same price.

A new discount offers Disney World guests up to $250 off each night of a minimum 4-night, room-and-ticket package for most stays from late February to late July next year. This is stackable with another discount — free dining plans for kids ages 3-9 with the purchase of an adult dining plan, through all of 2026.

Don Munsil, president of travel website MouseSavers.com, said that offer indicates Disney has an unusually large number of rooms to fill. He said that the dollar amount discount, rather than a percentage off, “disguises the fact that it’s actually a very deep discount,” larger than their usual promotions for the last few years.

Disneyland in California has kept its lowest-priced ticket for its slower season at $104, the same price it’s been since 2019. In fact, there are more calendar days through April 2026 where that cheapest ticket is available, compared with the same period the year before.

For all but the busiest, peak days, other Disneyland single-day, single-park tickets increased 3% or less, on par with US inflation, which sat at 2.9% for the 12 months ending in August.

Perhaps the best new deal is for Californians, who make up more than 50% of visitors at Disneyland Resort. They will soon be able to buy a 3-day adult ticket with the ability to hop between the resort’s two parks for $249. It’s usable any 3 days, non-consecutively, between January 1 and May 21.

The last time a 3-day park hopper was listed at about this price was 2013, according to MickeyVisit, a third-party Disney news and planning resource.

Gavin Doyle, founder of MickeyVisit, said the modest price increases — and big discounts — reflect a potential lull, especially after Disney had pushed consecutive anniversary celebrations (Magic Kingdom’s 50th, the company’s 100th and Disneyland’s 70th).

“We’re in a period between huge announcements they’ve made and nothing dramatic (new attractions) opening in 2026,” Doyle said.

Increased prices of other Disney services and products

At Disneyland, two of the four tiers of annual passes will stay at the same price. Some of the passes are currently only eligible for renewal, not for new purchases.

The higher two tiers of Magic Key passes will increase 2% to 4%. For those opting for monthly payments, the initial downpayment requirement has been lowered.

At Disney World, all annual passes will see increases between $20-$80 for new purchases. For renewals, two of the four tiers will remain the same price.

The price for Disney’s premier, skip-the-line service is seeing a bump at Disneyland Resort. Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which allows a guest to use many rides’ faster lines once per day, anytime, has now been advertised as high as $449.

Prices are shown about a week in advance, and previous prices ranged from $300-$400, depending on the date and demand.

A cheaper version of this service, where a guest must reserve a time to use these faster lines, will still be available starting at $34 if purchased in advance, a $2 increase. Prices will be slightly higher when purchased the day of the visit, depending on demand.

Pricing on the same services at Disney World in Florida vary by individual park and usually hit record-high prices closer to peak periods around the holidays.

What these prices mean

As the overall demand for travel in the US has softened in 2025, followers of theme park wait times, like Disney Tourist Blog, note that September had the lowest wait times at Disney World in six years. Wait times are an imperfect data point for looking at attendance, and Disney does not publicly disclose attendance levels.

So if the parks aren’t bursting at the seams year-round, why is Disney increasing prices — while simultaneously offering aggressive discounts?

“It’s been extremely rare for them to go for more than a year without raising the ticket prices. So for them, a very small raise that’s kind of more in line with inflation is almost like a non-raise,” said Munsil, of MouseSavers.com.

Munsil, whose site tracks historical theme park prices, said Disney even raised ticket prices during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, while simultaneously pushing deep discounts. He said that strategy shows a “two track” mindset, where base prices are about long-term trends, while discounts address short-term needs.

“They want that base price to sort of represent that kind of stake in the ground that says this is valuable,” Munsil said.

A Disney spokesperson told CNN, in part: “Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences, with ticket, hotel, and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit.”

Furthermore, keeping the cheapest ticket relatively stable in price, while increasing the top tier tickets, is a way of shifting demand to different times of the year.

Adding heavy discounts amidst moderate price increases can prove crucial in an environment when some may be feeling “unsettled” about the economy, Munsil said.

“Whenever there’s more volatility in the world, people want to hang on to their money a little bit more,” Munsil told CNN. In looking at his own website traffic, “It looks like people are a little more interested in discounts today than they were six months ago.”

The cost of doing business

According to people familiar with Disney’s theme park operations, rising costs of labor, food, and construction have fueled an increase in operating costs, especially at its original resort in California.

In the last year alone, nearly 40% of employees at Disneyland Resort received wage increases of 25% or more. Some of the driving forces of these increases include local regulations and union negotiations.

Construction costs have risen too. In the last five years, the cost of construction materials in the US increased more than 41%, according to the Producer Price Index. This comes amid aggressive expansion promises announced in 2024, which are part of Disney’s 10-year plan to invest $60 billion into their parks and cruises around the world.

Food costs also pose a challenge. Those familiar with Disney’s pricing strategy said Disney World food prices have risen 18% in the last five years, even though nationwide, food costs have jumped about 30% during that time.

Still, Disney’s last quarterly earnings report for the period ending in late June noted higher per-guest spending and operating income growth of 22% at domestic parks compared to the same quarter last year.

Doyle said despite that growth, he still expects Disney to pass on increased costs to consumers: “I don’t think you’ll see them take growth down to pay for some of these costs, unless they really had to.”

With theme parks becoming more of a driving force of the company, Doyle said, investors will be looking to see healthy growth in that sector.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.