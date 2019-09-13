Disney on Ice’s ‘Road Trip’ swoops into BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney on Ice is bringing some of the company’s most beloved characters to South Florida audiences this weekend.

“Road Trip Adventures,” now showing at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, promises to make audiences feel like they’re on a fun-filled getaway without leaving town.

Fans of all ages will be transported to some of their favorite Disney destinations, setting off on safari with the characters from Lion King, discovering a “Whole New World” with Aladdin’s cast and playing at a carnival with Toy Story’s Woody and Forky.

The performers said there’s close-up character interactions throughout the show, and that’s not all.

“We’re really excited about all these new elements, as well as adding acrobats, aerial acts into the show and different things, and it’s just something that will blow your mind,” said performer Kaela Kapeikis.

“Road Trip Adventures” runs through Sunday at the BB&T Center and is set to hit the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami Sept. 19-22. For more information, click here.

