Disney on Ice returns to BB&T Center — with extra safety precautions

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The magic of Disney has returned to the BB&T Center, this time with a few added safety measures.

7News cameras captured performers from Disney on Ice preparing at the Sunrise venue before the kickoff show, Thursday night.

Among the additional precautions being taken are limited and pod seating so family and friends can enjoy the show while social distancing.

Face coverings are required for guests 2 and older, except when eating.

After a year-long wait, cast members said they’re just happy to be back.

“It has been quite difficult, and we were down a little but for a while, but it’s been great to be back here and out there again and being able to perform and do what we love again,” said performer Deanna Velez.

Disney on Ice performances at the BB&T Center run through Sunday. For more information, click here.

