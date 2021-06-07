He’s a Marvel fan favorite, and after all these years, Loki is finally getting his own series. Deco’s resident mischief maker, Alex Miranda, is here to tell us more.

A little chaos never hurt nobody, right? And that’s something the god of mischief knows a thing or two about. Deco is getting into some good trouble with the cast of “Loki.”

Tom Hiddleston (as Loki): “It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me.”

The master of mischief is back, but you’ve never seen Loki quite like this.

Tom Hiddleston (as Loki): “Guilty of a crime against the sacred timeline? Absolutely not. You have the wrong person.”

Disney+’s new series “Loki” picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Our favorite troublemaker is in hot water for escaping and creating an alternative timeline.

We’ll let Tom Hiddleston explain.

Tom Hiddleston: “The Loki who begins the series is the Loki who finishes the first ‘Avengers’ movie. He just got Hulk-smashed. This Loki then gets taken out of that timeline and set down the track of another story and another journey.”

Loki gets captured and recruited by the Time Variance Authority to clean up some messes, but can you really trust him?

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku say no!

Wunmi Mosaku: “She is like, ‘What are you doing? This is someone who can’t be trusted. He is literally the god of mischief.'”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw: “As far as Renslayer is concerned, he needs to be dealt with. She is not starstruck or charmed by him in any way.”

The series is fun, but it also tackles some big questions like free will versus destiny.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw: “Team free will or team destiny. That’s so interesting. I mean, that is honestly the biggest question. I think I’d have to go with free will.”

Tom Hiddleston: “I like to believe that human beings have the capacity to make active choices.”

Wunmi Mosaku: “I feel like I have free will, but I do believe that there are things that are destined.”

And, since the show does deal with time travel, we had to ask Tom when and where he’d go if he could.

Tom Hiddleston: “I’d love to go and watch a Shakespeare play when it was first performed at the Globe.”

Tom Hiddleston (as Loki): “I’m 10 steps ahead of you.”

The first episode of “Loki” drops this Wednesday on Disney+.

