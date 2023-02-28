(CNN)- Disney says its longest-serving employee has died after almost 70 years with the company.

Animator Burny Mattinson once said his interest in working for Disney started when he saw “Pinocchio” as a young child.

The company says Mattinson fulfilled his dream by bringing to life many of the characters people see at Disney parks today.

It says he directed “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” and co-directed “The Great Mouse Detective.”

As an artist, his credits include classics like “Lady and the Tramp,” “101 Dalmatians” are more.

Disney says he was on the story team for more recent films including “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King.”

The company says Mattinson was still a full-time employee when he became ill and died Monday at age 87.

Mattinson was due to receive Disney’s first-ever 70-year service award in June.

